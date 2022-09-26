Andhra Pradesh: APTIDCO Chairman reviews construction of houses with GVMC Commissioner

Prasanna Kumar enquires about ongoing projects at various places

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 26, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar conducted review meeting over status of houses being constructed under the APTIDCO housing in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu at his chambers here on Monday.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar enquired about the projects at Aganampudi, Chinnamushidiwada, Rathi Cheruvu, Adarsh Nagar, Rajeev Colony, Pydimamba Colony, Mutyamambapeta, Chilakapeta, Seahorse Junction and Parawada, which are getting ready for housewarming function soon. The duo discussed about possible arrangements to hand over the houses to beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) A. Suresh and district in-charge Minister V. Rajini soon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TIDCO Superintendenting Engineer D. Narasimha Murthy, Project Director of Urban Community Development (UCD) K. Papunaidu and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app