Andhra Pradesh: APTIDCO Chairman reviews construction of houses with GVMC Commissioner

Prasanna Kumar enquires about ongoing projects at various places

Prasanna Kumar enquires about ongoing projects at various places

Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar conducted review meeting over status of houses being constructed under the APTIDCO housing in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu at his chambers here on Monday.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar enquired about the projects at Aganampudi, Chinnamushidiwada, Rathi Cheruvu, Adarsh Nagar, Rajeev Colony, Pydimamba Colony, Mutyamambapeta, Chilakapeta, Seahorse Junction and Parawada, which are getting ready for housewarming function soon. The duo discussed about possible arrangements to hand over the houses to beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) A. Suresh and district in-charge Minister V. Rajini soon.

TIDCO Superintendenting Engineer D. Narasimha Murthy, Project Director of Urban Community Development (UCD) K. Papunaidu and others were present.