Andhra Pradesh: APSP constable tries to end life at Koyyuru

A 35-year-old police constable working with the 5 th Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) reportedly tried to end his life by shooting himself with his SLR rifle in his stomach at Koyyuru Police Station limits in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday.

According to police, the 2009 Batch constable R. Arun Kumar tried to take the extreme step allegedly due to family issues. He was immediately shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital, where he was provided basic treatment and then shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

The police said that the condition of the constable is said to be stable and out of danger. Those who are in distress can contact police helpine no. 100.