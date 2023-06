June 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam District Sports Authority has invited applications from the interested candidates for admission into the Dr. YSR Sports School, Kadapa, for the academic year 2023-24. There are 51 seats. The selection process will begin on June 15. More details can be obtained from the office of the Authority at the Gate Number 3, Room Number 14 at GVMC Swarnabharati Indoor Stadium, according to a release here on Tuesday.

