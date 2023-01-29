Andhra Pradesh: APCCIF urges Union Finance Minister to reduce cost of doing business

January 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come out with a policy for reducing the cost of doing business with lower compliance costs and thereby boosting exports.

In a letter to the Finance Minister, APCCIF president Pydah Krishna Prasad gave inputs and suggestions for the Union Budget 2023-24. The federation sought among other things reduction of the penalty rate for GST from the present 18-24% to 12%. He noted that while the penalty rate for late payment of GST ranged between 18 and 24%, the rate payable by the government in case of GST refund is only 6%. The penalty rate should be brought down to 12% in line with the IT department.

The payment of GST, when the payment is not received against the invoice is a financial burden on the business, more so when contracts are executed against State or Central government or Public Sector workers, wherein invoices are submitted, irrespective of whether the Bill is received or not. The federation sought that the GST should be payable on receipt of payment.

The other proposals include: a single GST rate in tune with global norms, automatic insurance cover for all MSME exporters, raising the personal IT exemption limit to ₹6 lakh, the share of ESI and PF of companies, which are spending on expansion, should be borne by the Central government for three years, promotion of green energy by reducing taxation on green technologies, more incentives under vehicle scrapping policy, creation of Multi-Level Parking in the smart cities to reduce congestion, incentives to exporters for boosting exports and construction of new railway lines for Vande Bharat trains with massive spending on improvement of rail infrastructure.