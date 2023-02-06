Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadi workers seek withdrawal of face recognition app, payment of ₹26,000 as minimum wage

February 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A massive protest was organised by anganwadi workers demanding among other things withdrawal of the ‘face recognition’ app and payment of ₹26,000 as minimum wage, at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Monday.

A large number of anganwadi workers of Urban-1, Urban-2, Pendurthi and Bheemunipatnam projects, including anganwadi teachers, Ayahs and mini workers, participated in the protest.

Addressing the protesting workers, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that dharnas were being organised in all districts of the State, seeking a solution to the problems of the workers. He alleged that it was wrong on the part of the police to go to the homes of the anganwadi leaders last night and issue notices to them against going to the Collectorate on Monday. He said popular movements and agitations could not be controlled by arrests, and appealed to the YSR Congress Party government to solve the pending demands of the workers without further delay, failing which a ‘Chalo Assembly’ agitation would be organised.

AP Anganwadi Helpers and Union (CITU) district general secretary L. Devi said that many of the phones given by the government were not working and in some centres Internet facility was not available. But, in spite of this the officials were exerting pressure on the anganwadi workers to download the face recognition app.

Further, they were only being paid honorarium and not even the minimum wages. She demanded payment of ₹26,000 as minimum wage. The wages have not been paid for the last three months, and TA Bills were pending since 2017. Though the wages of anganwadis was less than ₹12,000, neither the Anganwadi teacher nor Ayah were being extended the welfare schemes of the State government. She also demanded withdrawal of the face recognition app.

Union honorary adviser K. Brundavathi also spoke. Union leaders P. Mani, R. Shobarani, K. Padmavathi, Venkatalakshmi and Bhavani were among those who participated.