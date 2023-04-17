HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra University to conduct AUEET-2023 on May 3

Entrance test will be held in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa, says Vice-Chancellor

April 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Directorate of Admissions (AUDA) on Monday announced the tentative date for the Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET-2023) for admission into B.Tech and M.Tech Dual Degree programmes.

Speaking to reporters here, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the exam would be held on May 3, and results would be declared on May 5.

“The notification has already been released on March 26, and the last date for submission of the online applications with a late fee of ₹750 is April 30,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

The entrance test will be held in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa. If fewer than 30 candidates are registered in any one examination centre, then the examination will not be conducted in such centre, and nearest centre will be alloted to the candidates.

“Candidates with 10+2 with mathematics, physics and chemistry with a minimum 45% marks are eligible to apply. The course fee ranges from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh depending on the stream. More details can be obtained over the website www.audoa.in,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.