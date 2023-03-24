HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Andhra University invites applications for APEdCET 2023

Last date for submission of applications online without late fee is April 23, says Convenor

March 24, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University will conduct Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (APEdCET-2023) for the academic year 2023-24 for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. special education in all universities and its affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has handed over the responsibility to AU to conduct the examination, said Convenor of APEdCET 2023, K Rajendra Kumar.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Rajendra Kumar said that notification inviting applications for entrance examination was given on March 22. The applications can be submitted online in the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The registration fee for application is ₹600 for OC, ₹500 for BC and ₹450 for SC,ST. The applications can be submitted from March 24, he said, adding that the last date for submission of applications without late fee is April 23, 2023. The last date for submission of application with a late fee of ₹1,000 is up to May 2, while the last date for submission of application with a late fee of ₹2,000 is up to May 10.

Exam on May 20

The examination will be conducted at 36 cities in 24 districts on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in online mode only. The registered candidates can download their hall-tickets from May 12. Candidates can visit APSCHE website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and helpline number 7659934669 for details.

