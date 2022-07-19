Andhra Pradesh: Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test results released in Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan released results of Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET-2022), at his chamber here on Tuesday. The AUEET, an examination for admission into B.Tech.+M.Tech. Dual Degree (Self-Supported) Engineering Programmes in A.U. College of Engineering, was conducted on August 17.

V.S.D. Suryanarayana Murthy from Tallapudi in West Godavari has secured the first rank with 88 marks in the test, he said. P. Prateek from Chinna Waltair (Visakhapatnam) and J.V. Sai Rama Lakshmi from Akkayyapalem (Visakhapatnam) secured the second and third ranks with 85 and 84 marks respectively.

As many as 3,637 persons have registered for the AUEET, while 3,167 candidates have attended. The examination was conducted in six cities - Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa.

Mr. Krishna Mohan said that AUEET-2022 ranks are placed in the website www.audoa.in and the schedule for online certificate verification for admission into the dual degree programmes will be made available shortly in the website. The certificate verification for candidates under special category CAP and PH will be conducted physically at the office of the Directorate of Admissions, he said. For more details, candidates can check the AU website.