Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Univerity slips further in NIRF rankings

Overall ranking of Andhra University drops to 71 from 48 in 2021

The Andhra University has further slipped down in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings list that was released by the Union Ministry of Education at New Delhi on Friday.

The overall ranking of Andhra University, the oldest and the largest state-run public university, has dropped to 71 from 48 in 2021. In 2020, it stood at the 36th position.

Coming to university ranking, it has dropped to 36 from 24, in the previous year, and in the engineering college ranking it has dropped to 77 from 74, in 2021.

AU, which had fared well in the Pharmacy Colleges category by securing the 30th rank in 2021, did not figure in the list of top 100 colleges in this year.

Coming to other universities in the State, Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vaddeswaram, secured 54 rank in the overall category and 27 in the university ranking.

Under the university ranking, Sri Venkateswara University was ranked 67, followed by GITAM 92 and Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology and Research 95.

Under the colleges, Andhra Loyala College, Vijayawada, was the only college to be listed in the top 100 colleges under with the 94th rank.

Under the research institute there were none in the top 100, but in the engineering college ranking, the institutes listed in the top 100 were Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (44), IIT-Tirupati (56), AU College of Engineering (77) and Vignan (99).

Under management institutes, IIM-Visakhapatnam secured the 33rd rank, followed by Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (47) and Krea University, Chittoor, (60).

Pharmacy category

The brightest side for Andhra Pradesh in the NIRF ranking was under the pharmacy category, as nine colleges could secure ranks in the top 100.

They include GITAM (49), Acharya Nagarjuna University (51), Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy (54), Sri Padmavathi Mahila University (66), Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy (68), Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (71), Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (77), Sri Venkaeswara University (89) and Nirmala College of Pharmacy (100).

In the dental colleges section, Vishnu Dental College (24) and GITAM Dental College (33), were in the top 50 rankings. But no medical college in the State could make it to the top 50. School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, secured the seventh rank under the Architecture colleges category. It has gone up to the seventh position from the eight, last year.