Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Medical College gears up for centenary fete

Having started as a medical school, graduating into the Vizagapatam Medical College and then taking the name of Andhra Medical College (AMC), the oldest medical college in Andhra Pradesh is on the threshold of celebrating its centenary year.

The alumni of Andhra Medical College, popularly known as AMC, are spread across the globe and quite a few of them had occupied and continue to occupy top positions within the country and abroad. A number of them have settled in various cities of the U.S.A. and had formed the AMC Association of North America (AMCANA).

“The AMCANA and the AMC Old Students Association (AMCOSA) have taken up the construction of a multi-storeyed Centenary Academic Block (CAB), at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, to mark the centenary year. The CAB will have four lecture halls with a capacity of 300 each, three examination halls with 250 seating capacity each, a library and an auditorium to accommodate 1,000 to 1,500 audience,” Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, former principal of the AMC told The Hindu.

He said the government sanctioned ₹500 crore to each medical college in the State under the ‘Naadu– Nedu’ programme for renovation a year ago. “The government agreed to my pleas for sanctioning ₹600 crore to the AMC as it has a number of old buildings that need more funds for repairs and renovation,” he said.

The AMC was set up in 1923 and used to be under Madras University till Andhra University (AU) came into existence in 1926. After that AMC was brought under the purview of the AU, and the latter used to award the degrees.

After the establishment of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Vijayawada in 1988, all the medical colleges in the State were brought under its purview, said Dr. Sudhakar, who is associated with the AMC for over four decades first as a student and then as a teacher and principal.

Acting on representations of the Telugu-speaking people, the then Madras Government established the Vizagapatam Medical College in 1923. The college was opened on July, 1, 1923 in the building which was originally constructed for the Medical School.

“The Anatomy Block is now functioning from that building. The Medical School building was constructed by Gode Chitti Janakayyamma, wife of late Gode Narayana Gajapathi Rao, a local Zamindar, for which the foundation stone was laid by then Governor of Madras on February, 20, 1905 and it was completed during 1909-10,” said V. Edward Paul, a chronicler of history of Visakhapatnam and a member of INTACH.

This building had the distinction of having housed three medical Institutions—Medical School, Civil Hospital (King George Hospital) and Medical College (Andhra Medical College). After construction, it remained unused for some years. Later it was used as a Medical School first and then as temporary Civil Hospital, while the old dispensary buildings collapsed and new Civil Hospital buildings were under construction. After the Civil Hospital was shifted to its new building in April 1923, the Medical College was started in this old Medical School building in July 1923, said Mr. Edward Paul.

The first principal was Lt. Col. Frederick Jasper Anderson. The first batch consisted of 32 students. The departments that were started were physics, chemistry, biology, anatomy and physiology. The college was opened by Diwan Bahadur Raja Panuganti Ramarayaningar, Minister for Local-self Government on July, 19, 1923. The college was attached to the new Civil Hospital with 270 beds, which was named as King George Hospital (KGH) and was utilised for clinical teaching of students.

The Government of Madras restricted the number of students for admission to 50, with preference being given to students from Telugu districts. There were only 32 students in the first batch.

Dr. G. Sambasiva Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education, has taken over as the new principal of the AMC on January 8, 2022.