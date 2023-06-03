Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Cricket Association ’s women’s T20 cricket league to begin on June 4

June 03, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will be organising women’s T20 cricket league for the second consecutive year in a grand manner from June 4 to 11 at Northu Jose Academy Ground in Vizianagaram.

Addressing a press conference at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium on Saturday, Honorary Secretary Gopinath Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh became the first State to host women’s T20 last year. The T20 organised for the women players not only was a great platform to showcase their talent but also laid the foundation for their future. It also has four women players to participate in the Indian Women’s Premier League.

He said that four teams, Vizag Dolphins, Rayalseema Queens, Vizianagaram Royals and Bezawada Blazers, would participate in the women’s T20. There would be both morning (9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m) and afternoon 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.) matches. “The matches will be telecast live on DD Sports and we believe, it gives the players wide exposure,” Mr Gopinath Reddy said.

Actor Rashmi Gautam, who is now the Women’s T 20 Cricket league Brand Ambassador, said that the Andhra Cricket Association has played a great role to bring to light the budding talent in the State. “The first season was a grand success and we expect this season will be much more successful,” she added

CEO of ACA Siva Reddy said that cricket in Andhra Pradesh has achieved remarkable development in all fields for the past few years.