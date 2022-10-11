Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate wins Best Naval Directorate Trophy in the All India Nau Sainik Camp

612 cadets from 17 directorates participate in the camp

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 11, 2022 20:51 IST

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate won the coveted Best Naval Directorate Trophy’ at the All India Nau Sainik Camp-2022, which concluded here on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of NCC, presented the award to the winning team for being the overall winner in various competitions conducted as part of the camp, held at the Navy Children’s School premises from October 2.

He also awarded the DG Commendations to outstanding cadets and training staff for their dedication to duty and facilitated the NCC alumni, who attended the function. He exhorted the cadets to work hard with passion to achieve their goals.

Boat Pulling competition

Earlier, on Monday, the Boat Pulling competition was fiercely contested by all the participating teams, and the team from the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate emerged winners in the event. The cadets presented a cultural programme as part of the camp for which Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was the chief guest.

The All India Nau Sainik Camp-2022 witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 612 cadets from 17 NCC Directorates from across the country.

