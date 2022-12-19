Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli police recover 131 stolen mobile phones

December 19, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The IT students of Vignan Institute of Engineering for Women at Duvvada create web portal for mobile tracking

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli SP Gowthami Sali with recovered phones in Anakapalli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli district police seized 131 phones that were stolen in the last few months under various police station limits in the district. The district Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said that the recovered property was worth ₹25 lakh.

The stolen mobiles were found to be used by people in Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts as well as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana States, she added.

Speaking to reporters at the police conference hall on Monday, Ms. Gowthami said that the recovered phones were handed over to the respective owners. She said that the department had launched a phone number 9505200100 on November 21 this year to register complaints about stolen mobile phones without going around police stations. Victims can register their complaint by messaging ‘Hi’ via WhatsApp.

The SP congratulated the core team M. Raghuvarma, P. Anantalakshmi, P. Appala Konda, B. Dileep and J. Naresh in the Information Technology Department for their performance.

The IT students of Vignan Institute of Engineering for Women at Duvvada have created the web portal specially for this mobile tracking. The college students had previously extended a similar support to the Vizianagaram police in August this year. The students responsible for designing the app were Adari Deepika, Jami Chandini, Paladugula Uma Sri Ramya and Uppala Likhitha who were assisted by assistant professor Netaji Gandi.

