Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli police organise health camp for police personnel, kin

The Hindu Bureau ANAKAPALLI
October 28, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli district police have organised a health camp for police personnel and home guards as well as their family members, as part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Anakapalli DSP B. Sunil inaugurated the programme. Doctors in the field of general medicine, orthopaedic and ophthalmology attended the programme. Speaking during the inauguration, Mr. Sunil has advised the police personnel to exercise regularly or perform yoga and meditation to keep themselves fit. The doctors performed check-ups and gave medicines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app