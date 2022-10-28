Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli police organise health camp for police personnel, kin

ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli district police have organised a health camp for police personnel and home guards as well as their family members, as part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Anakapalli DSP B. Sunil inaugurated the programme. Doctors in the field of general medicine, orthopaedic and ophthalmology attended the programme. Speaking during the inauguration, Mr. Sunil has advised the police personnel to exercise regularly or perform yoga and meditation to keep themselves fit. The doctors performed check-ups and gave medicines.