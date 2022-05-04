Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli police intensify drive against ID arrack

127 arrested, over 50,000 litres of jaggery wash destroyed in a month

127 arrested, over 50,000 litres of jaggery wash destroyed in a month

Anakapalli district police are organising a massive drive against Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack and have been cracking the whip against those involved in the manufacturing or selling it.

The police teams have been conducting raids in interior villages that are ID arrack manufacturing hotspots and are destroying the units.

In April alone, the district police have arrested as many as 127 persons by booking 133 cases. During the same month, close to 51,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash which is used to prepare ID arrack was destroyed by the police teams and around 730 litres of ID arrack was seized.

Following the instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, police teams have been conducting these surprise visits. Recently, a meeting was conducted by the S.P with the police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials, where they came up with an action place to tackle the mushrooming ID arrack business in interior villages. The officials have planned to destroy all the units within two months. The teams also discussed to bind over old offenders and also create awareness among the jaggery sellers.

Recently, on April 30, the police teams have destroyed close to 10,000 litres of FJ wash at Payakaraopeta, Ravikamatham, V Madugula, Rolugunta, A Koduru and Makavarapalem in a single day. Again on May 1, 2 and 3, around 9,500 litres of FJ wash was destroyed in some villages at Narsipatnam, Kothakota, V Madugula, Payakaraopeta and a few other mandals in the district.

“The State government has given instructions to bring down these ID arrack manufacturing units which are affecting the poor. So the drives have been intensified in all the mandals,” said Deputy Superintedent of Police B. Sunil.

Apart from these, the police teams involving SEB and a few other government departments have been conducting awareness campaigns and meetings in interior villages explaining the consequences of being involved in ID arrack manufacturing or selling.