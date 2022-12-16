Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli MP raises the issue of fishermen displaced by NAOB in Parliament

December 16, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Lok Sabha member from Anakapalli B.V. Satyavathi raised the issue of fishermen who were displaced due to the NAOB (Naval Alternate Operations Base) project in the regions of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district, in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

She brought to the notice of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Defence, that it was proposed to construct two fishing Jetties, one for the fishermen of Kothapatnam and Vadanarsapuram and the other for the fishing community of Bangarammapalem.

She pointed out that a survey was conducted by CICEF (Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fisheries), Bangalore, and a feasibility report was given for construction of a Fishing harbour at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal and the construction of fishing jetty for Vadanarsapuram and Kothapatnam and Bangarammapalem was not possible in between Seethapalem of Rambilli and Dondawaka of Nakkapalli mandal.

Further the Navy also disallowed the creation of any marine-based infrastructure in that area, she said.

Thereafter the fishermen of Vadanarsapuram and Kothapatnam shifted their fishing activity to the Sarada riverbank. But now the riverbank area has also been acquired by NAOB and the navy has imposed restrictions, which has hit the livelihood of the fishermen, pointed out Dr. Satyavathi.

The fishing community have been agitating since October 17, and demanding a package for their livelihood, she said.

The MP urged the concerned ministries to address the issue and give a solution to the project-displaced fishermen.

‘Retain Waltair Division’

Appreciating the formation of the new South Coast Railway Zone (SCOR) with Visakhapatnam as the headquarters, she took exception of the proposed merger of Andhra portion of the bifurcated Waltair division with Vijayawada division, and pointed out that it may not be in the best of interests of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

She pointed out that Waltair Division being a 125-year-old divisional headquarter with many important A1 Category Stations located under it and this move if implemented may cause concern among the people of North Coastal AP along with the railway employees.

Dr. Satyavathi urged the Union Government to see the retention of a bifurcated Waltair Division as a separate division alongside the formation of a new SCOR zone headquartered at Visakhapatnam.