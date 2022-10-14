Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli identified as one of the aspirational districts, says Union Minister

‘Centre, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced several schemes for all-round development of people’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that Anakapalli district has been identified as one of the aspirational districts.

He participated as the chief guest at a programme organised to know the response of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being organised by the Union and the State governments, here, on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Muraleedharan said that the Centre, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had introduced several schemes for all-round development of people. Under the “Sab Ke Saath, Sab Ka Kalyan” scheme measures were being taken for the development of backward area and backward sections. He said that India was currently among the top five economically developing nations in the world.

The per capita income in India was ₹1.70 lakh. However, the per capita income in countries like the USA was 10 times more. He said that measures were being taken to increase the per capita income in the country. He underlined the importance of achieving the dreams and aspirations of our great freedom fighters to take the nation on the path of progress. The target of the government was improvement of transport, industries, development of rural areas, agricultural exports, achieving 100% literacy and medical and health services.

Anakapalli MP B,V. Satyavathi said that the ‘Matru Yojana’ scheme had proved to be extremely beneficial to mothers across the country. The maternal mortality rate has declined drastically. She said that one of the three medical colleges, sanctioned by the Central government, has been given to Anakapalli.

Buddhist heritage site

She sought allocation of additional funds for the development of the Buddhist heritage site at Bojjannakonda and sanction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) to Anakapalli.

District Collector Ravi Patanshetty spoke on the geographical, social and economic conditions of the district. He explained about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments.

The Collector presented a photo of Goddess Nookalamma, the presiding deity of Anakapalli, to the Union Minister.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and DRO P. Venkata Ramana were among those who participated.