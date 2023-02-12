Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli DSP found using car seized in a ganja smuggling case for personal purpose

February 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anakapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Sunil was reportedly found using a car, which was seized in a ganja smuggling case, for his personal purpose.

Mr. Sunil was found travelling in the car with his family members. The incident came to light when his car hit another car on the Beach Road. The videos of the DSP on the four-wheeler had gone viral on Sunday.

Several TDP leaders from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts have criticised the police officer on the issue.

However, a senior police officer said that the DSP had sought a car from a Sub-Inspector to go to a hospital in Visakhapatnam to meet one of his family members, who was undergoing treatment. The police personnel had arranged a car which was seized in a ganja smuggling case. Before giving him the vehicle, the S.I had reportedly changed the number plate.

“An inquiry has been initiated and the details will be ascertained,” the officer said.