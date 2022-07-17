Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli DSP comes to the aid of accident victims
Anakapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Sunil provided his vehicle to shift accident victims to the King George Hospital (KGH) here, on Sunday. On Sunday morning, Mr. Sunil came to the city on some official work. During his return, he noticed two accident victims on the road, near the Telugu Thalli flyover, and asked his men to transport the victims in his vehicle immediately. He also spoke to doctors.
