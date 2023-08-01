Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalli Collector meets tribal people of Jeelugulova; directs officials to issue ROFR pattas

August 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anakapalli District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash met the tribal people of Jeelugulova hilltop village of Chimalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. He interacted with the villagers at the foothill and enquired about their problems.

It may be recalled that the National Human Rights Commission had taken cognizance of the reports, which had appeared in the media, on the lack of basic amenities at Jeelugulova, where 12 tribal families were living.

On the directions of the Collector, RDO R. Govinda Rao had visited the village in the past and provided voter cards to 18 eligible persons, ration cards to eight families, job cards under MNREGS, old age pensions to two beneficiaries and two cents of land each to seven families in the layout developed.

The Collector, Narsipatnam RDO, and other officials inspected the 1-km road constructed by the tribal people. The Collector directed the officials concerned to undertake levelling of the layout to enable construction of the houses by the beneficiaries.

When he inquired about the problems of Cheemalapadu panchayat, the tribal people told him that construction of the 5-km road from Losingi to Chalisingi would benefit 700 tribal people. The Collector agreed to release funds, under NREGS, for construction of the road. He also agreed to release funds for construction of a road to Ajayapuram village.

They told him that the Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas were not issued to the beneficiaries, though a survey was completed six months ago. The Collector directed the RDO to initiate steps for issue of the pattas.

CPI(M) district leader K. Govinda Rao appealed to the Collector to sanction house sites to eligible persons at Ajaypuram village. The Collector directed the Housing officials to look into the issue. Later, he visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) and the village secretariat in Cheemlapadu panchayat.

Narsipatnam RDO H. Jayaram, MRO Umamaheswara Rao and MDO Venkanna Babu were among those who were present.