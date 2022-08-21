Andhra Pradesh: Amarnath slams Union Minister Anurag Thakur for criticising CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath has said that Union Minister Anurag Thakur has no right to criticise Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a media conference, here, Mr. Amarnath said that there was no truth in the allegation that unemployment was high in the State. In three-and-a-half years, jobs were given to 4.5 lakh persons in the State. He wondered whether so many jobs were given in any of the BJP-ruled States in the country.

He asked the Union Minister the reason for the failure of the Centre in honouring the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, like the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and funds for the Polavaram Project. The Centre was yet to release ₹2,900 crore spent on construction of the project. He said that it was unfortunate that the Union Minister was reading out the script which BJP leader Sujana Choudhary had brought from the TDP office. He suggested that the BJP should stop issuing false statements without verifying the facts.

Mr. Amarnath said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was not bothered with whom JSP President Pawan Kalyan enters into an alliance. He criticised Mr. Pawan Kalyan for deriving sadistic pleasure by giving nicknames to YSRCP leader. Stating that no one would like to enter into an alliance with Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had lost in every place, he had contested, Mr. Amarnath said that it was unfortunate that the JSP Chief was dragging his elder brother K. Chiranjeevi’s name into controversies.

The Industries Minister wondered it was necessary for TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who was claiming that he came to attend wedding functions, to indulge in politics.