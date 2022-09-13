Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati Maha Padayatra is for what and whom, asks Amarnath

‘We have never said that Amaravati will be stripped of its capital status’

It appears the padayatra is being taken out against the development of the north Andhra region, says Gudivada Amarnath. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The ‘Maha Padayatra’ launched by the farmers and the members of the JAC at Amaravati on Monday is for what and whom, asked IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Amarnath said it appeared that the padayatra was being taken out against the development of the north Andhra region.

“We have never said that Amaravati region will not be developed and it will be stripped of its capital status. The idea of three capitals—Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Amaravati as legislative capital and Kurnool as judicial capital—is aimed at developing all backward regions in the State,” said Mr. Amarnath.

“Farmers of Amaravati region, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other parties such as JSP, BJP and the Left Parties seem to be against the development of north Andhra and Rayalaseema,” he said.

The Minister said that Mr. Naidu and those who were supporting the Maha Padayatra should be held responsible, if any untoward incident occurred during the programme.

“The government is taking care to ensure that there is no law and order problem during the padayatra. However, there may be some issues as the people of this region are emotionally attached to the capital issue,” said Mr. Amarnath.

He also reminded the BJP leaders to recollect the Rayalaseema declaration. “In February 2018, the BJP proclaimed that the High Court should be based in Kurnool. It was also included in their manifesto,” he said.

The Minister urged Mr. Naidu to read the Justice Srikrishna Committee report on decentralisation and capital issue again.

“He (Mr. Naidu) should remember that the people of north Andhra region have always supported the TDP and that it is from this region that the party has won the maximum number of seats in all elections,” he said.