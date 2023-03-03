HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitharamraju District Collector issues show-cause notice to eight officers for not responding to ‘Spandana’ complaints

March 03, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Alluri Sitharamraju District Collector Sumit Kumar has issued show-cause notices to eight officers for not responding to the issues submitted during the ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal programme.

He said that after receiving the grievances during the ‘Spandana’, the officers must not only appoint an officer to address the problem, but also inform the complainant about the status of the grievance. Later, the status should also be uploaded on the website.

The officials organised Spandana at Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office here on Friday, where 62 grievances were received by the Collector, ITDA Project officer R. Gopala Krishna and Sub-Collector Abhishek. Most of the complaints were related to lack of drinking water supply, road connectivity, land issues, employment, house sites allocation and others.

