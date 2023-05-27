Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitharama Raju police arrange drinking water facility at Maoist-affected village

May 27, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Alluri Sitharama Raju district police have solved drinking water supply issue in an interior Maoist-affected village by facilitating a borewell and a water tanker in the district.

During March this year, a group of people from Chintagaruvu village of Ginnelakota panchayat of Pedabayulu mandal had approached the ASR district police and have complained about the issues being faced by them due to lack of proper drinking water supply.

Recently the district police led by its Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha have visited the village and made arrangements for a borewell as part of ‘Amrutha Jaladhara.’ On Saturday, the borewell and a water tanker were inaugurated in the presence of the villagers. The police said that this facility would benefit over 100 families and would also help them to stop walking miles to fetch drinking water.

Speaking during the inaugural, Mr. Tuhin Sinha said that police will always be available for the tribals. He also appealed them not to involve in ganja cultivation and supplying. The government is providing seeds to cultivate alternative crops and the tribals should make use of them to lead a happy life, he said.

ASP of Paderu, Dheeraj, Circle Inspector of G.Madugula PS, A Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector of Pedabayulu PS, P. Manoj Kumar and others were present.

Later, the police presented a steel vessel to each family.