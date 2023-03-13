Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitharama Raju district reports 72% polling in North Andhra Graduate MLC poll

March 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - PADERU

Alluri Sitharama Raju district has registered about 72.56% voting for the North Andhra Graduates MLC elections which is said to be highest among the other two – Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. The polling was concluded very peacefully without any untoward incidents in Maoist-affected regions in the Agency.

The polling was conducted in 15 places under Paderu revenue division including at Maoist-affected areas like G.K Veedhi, Chintapalli, Munchingputtu, Pedabayulu, Koyyuru apart from Araku Valley, Ananthagiri, Paderu and a few others. Two polling booths at G.K Veedhi reported the highest voting percentage of 82.14 and 78.39, while Chintapalli registered the least of 63.27 percentage. Out of the total 11,525 votes, as many as 8,326 persons have cast their votes.

Graduates enthusiastically exercised their voting at polling booths since the morning. Long queue lines were witnessed at polling booths in Araku Valley, Ananthagiri and Paderu. Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi voted at Sundaraputtu polling booth at Paderu.

A large number of police personnel were deputed at the polling booths keeping in view of Maoist issue in several mandals of the Agency. District Collector Sumit Kumar inspected polling booths at Paderu.