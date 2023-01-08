ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitaramaraju district shivers with three areas recording 1.5° Celsius

January 08, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Alluri Seetharama Raju district shivered as the minimum temperature dipped below 5° Celsius on Sunday morning. Three areas, including Chintapalli, recorded the coldest morning of the season in the State at 1.5° Celsius.

According to the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), 16 parts of the district recorded temperatures below 5° Celsius. The temperature of 1.5° Celsius was recorded in Kuntala, Hukumpeta and Chintapalli. Tourist place Araku Valley recorded 3.3° Celsius during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US