Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitaramaraju district shivers with three areas recording 1.5° Celsius

January 08, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Alluri Seetharama Raju district shivered as the minimum temperature dipped below 5° Celsius on Sunday morning. Three areas, including Chintapalli, recorded the coldest morning of the season in the State at 1.5° Celsius.

According to the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), 16 parts of the district recorded temperatures below 5° Celsius. The temperature of 1.5° Celsius was recorded in Kuntala, Hukumpeta and Chintapalli. Tourist place Araku Valley recorded 3.3° Celsius during the period.

