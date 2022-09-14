Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitarama Raju SP distributes rajma seeds to tribal farmers in Maoist hotbed

‘Move aims at dissuading them from ganja cultivation’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 14, 2022 18:42 IST

About a year back, a policeman walking or driving into Injari panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, would have been a huge security issue, as the mandal was considered to be a Maoist hotbed.

But today things are different and the accessibility to the interior villages has improved. The tribals are opening up to the security forces and are happy to receive the welfare schemes.

On Wednesday, the tribals from interior villages such as Kondrum, Jumadam and Nanubari trooped into Injari village to collect red rajma seeds from the district police personnel.

For the first time in the last few decades, a police team led by Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar drove down to Injari to distribute the seeds to the tribals.

The basic idea was to dissuade them from ganja cultivation and give them an alternative crop, said Mr. Satish.

The police team distributed about one tonne of red rajma seeds in the presence of the District Agriculture Officer.

Apart from being a Maoist hotbed, ganja was grown rampantly in the interior villages. Now almost all of them have surrendered and want to lead a good life by joining the mainstream, said Mr. Satish.

