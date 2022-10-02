Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitarama Raju police to organise skill development programme for Intermediate pass-outs

ADVERTISEMENT

Alluri Sitarama Raju district police, in association with Tata Technologies, would conduct 12-day skill development training programme at Atchutapuram Prasanthi Polytechnic College.

Girl students who have passed Intermediate during the years 2020,2021 and 2022 can avail of the opportunity, said Additional SP of Chintapalli sub-division Pratap Siva Kishore.

He said that accommodation and food would be provided free. After training, the candidates will be provided jobs in their company in Tamil Nadu with a CTC of ₹17,000. He said that P.F. and other allowances will be provided to candidates, while subsidy will be given for food and travel. Interested candidates can submit their details in https://forms.gle/aCZ2Cppgsd7k6PS89. In case of any doubt, candidates can contact nearest police station in the district.