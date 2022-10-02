Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitarama Raju police to organise skill development programme for Intermediate pass-outs

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
October 02, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alluri Sitarama Raju district police, in association with Tata Technologies, would conduct 12-day skill development training programme at Atchutapuram Prasanthi Polytechnic College.

Girl students who have passed Intermediate during the years 2020,2021 and 2022 can avail of the opportunity, said Additional SP of Chintapalli sub-division Pratap Siva Kishore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that accommodation and food would be provided free. After training, the candidates will be provided jobs in their company in Tamil Nadu with a CTC of ₹17,000. He said that P.F. and other allowances will be provided to candidates, while subsidy will be given for food and travel. Interested candidates can submit their details in https://forms.gle/aCZ2Cppgsd7k6PS89. In case of any doubt, candidates can contact nearest police station in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app