Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitarama Raju police distribute 10,000 silver oak saplings to tribal farmers at Pedabayalu

‘Use them as an alternative to cultivation of ganja’

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
October 12, 2022 18:26 IST

As part of ‘Parivartana’ community welfare programme following instructions from Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, J Sathish Kumar, the district police on Tuesday distributed around 10,000 silver oak saplings to a large number of farmers from various villages in Injari panchayat of Pedabayaulu mandal on Tuesday.

The police urged the farmers to use them as an alternative crop instead of ganja to live a peaceful and happy life with their family. Tribals from Injari, Nanubari, Ginnegaruvu, Moolowa, Nadkupadu and Amberipadu villages attended the programme.

Speaking during the programme, Sub-Inspector of Pedabayalu police station P. Manoj Kumar explained the consequences of being involved in ganja cultivation and smuggling. He has appealed to the tribals to come forward and use services like ‘Spandana’ or inform their issues to the Police Department to get them resolved. He has also explained them about the recent initiatives by the police to provide skill development programmes to the tribal youth with the support of Tata Technologies.

