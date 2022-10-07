Andhra Pradesh: Alluri Sitarama Raju police arrange skill development programme for tribal girls at Rajam

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
October 07, 2022 18:47 IST

As part of community welfare programme, ‘Prerana’, Alluri Sitarama Raju district police, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police J. Satish Kumar and with the help of Nagavali Institute of Rural Entrepreneurship Development (NIRED), a GMR group institute, have engaged 35 girls in a 30-day home nursing training programme at Rajam.

Ahead of their departure, Additional SP of Chintapalli K.P.S. Kishore interacted with the candidates, who are from remote villages of GK Veedhi, Chintapalli and Pedabayalu mandals in the Agency areas. As per the police, after their successful completion of training they have been assured of jobs with a decent pay under Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) Home Nursing initiative at Hyderabad.

