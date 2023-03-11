Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements made for North Andhra Graduate MLC election, says Visakhapatnam District Collector

March 11, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that as many as 2,89,214 people are expected to cast their vote during the North Andhra Graduates MLC election scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13. He said that as many as 331 polling stations were arranged in undivided Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that voters slips were already given to 96 % of voters. He also said that webcasting will be done at every polling station. He also said that the counting will be held from 4 p.m. on March 16. He also said that from Saturday evening, dry day will be strictly implemented and all the wine shops were being shut till the completion of elections.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that polling will be organised at 112 booths spread across 42 areas. A Sub-Inspector level officer was appointed at every polling booth, he said, adding that three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers will be monitoring the elections the entire day.

As part of security arrangements, three DCPs, two ADCPs, 10 ACPs, 21 Inspectors and 83 S.Is, 201 ASI/Head Constables, 405 civil constables, 148 home guards, 142 woman police constables, 133 Armed Reserve staff, all together around 1,200 police personnel, are being deployed apart from two APSP Platoons.

Mr. Srikanth said that six checkposts were arranged at various parts and vehicle checking is being done. He also said that 12 flying squads, six shadow teams, 15 route mobiles, 15 striking forces under the supervision of CI, six special striking forces under the supervision of an ACP, three teams of reserve force with 20 staff were arranged.

He also said that 77 police staff were deployed at the strongroom, adding that 144 Crpc Section 30 will be implemented at the polling booth areas.