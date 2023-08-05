Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association seeks change in closure timings of Visakhapatnam airport

August 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) on Saturday wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to reconsider the 11-hour blockage of runway in the name of resurfacing work at the Visakhapatnam international airport.

The association leaders led by president K. Kumar Raja suggested alternative timings and requested two additional slots every hour for civil flight operations.

Mr. Raja said that the airport runway would be closed during night hours (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.) for about five months from November for resurfacing works. If this happens, many civil flights will be affected in Visakhapatnam, which is the largest and most populous city in Andhra Pradesh.

The Commanding Officer, INS Dega, in a letter last month, informed the Director of Visakhapatnam Airport that the main runway, which is also utilised by the civil flights is scheduled to undergo resurfacing work till March 2024. So, the runway will be closed between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. next day, he added.

“Due to closure of the runway between the hours as mentioned by INS Dega, about 10 to 12 flights , including the only international operation of Scoot Airways to Singapore, will be affected. The impact on operations in a day would lead to cut off of air connectivity to many places from Visakhapatnam causing inconvenience to many passengers and 90 global connections via Singapore,”Mr. Raja said.

The association executive body, including vice-presidents O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, requested the ministry to increase two additional slots per hour during day time for enabling the greater movement of civilian aircraft for improved economic activity and passenger traffic.

“We hope that the ministry will consider our pleas favourably to reschedule the restricted hours from 11.00 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. next day instead of the 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. so as to facilitate the operation of all flights in the Visakhapatnam Airport with additional flying slots during peak hours,” Mr. Naresh Kumar told The Hindu.

Mr. Varma said that Visakhapatnam is the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh and the recent Global Investors Meet is a great encouragement to many investors and they are preparing their developmental plan. The coming winter season is a peak period for tourists and also time for weddings and festivals, during which period there would be demand for air travelling. In addition to the above, so many investors and business people prefer to visit Visakhapatnam. Therefore, the decision of the naval authorities would adversely affect the growth of air travel and also the economy of Andhra Pradesh.

“So, the decision should be reconsidered” Mr. Varma said.