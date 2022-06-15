Andhra Pradesh: ‘Agnipath’ will open new opportunities for youth, says ENC chief

‘Women can now apply for posts below rank of officers in armed forces’

‘Agnipath’, the new recruitment programme for the posts below the rank of officers in the armed forces, will usher in a transformational change in the process and will stand to benefit the youth of the nation, Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), has said.

“For the first time, women can apply for posts below rank of officers in all three wings of armed forces,” the Vice-Admiral to the media here on Wednesday.

Referring to the preparedness for recruiting women, Vice-Admiral Dasgupta said that women would be recruited as per the requirement of the three wings. “If there is a need to make some major changes such as modifying ships to accommodate women sailors, it will be done in a phased manner,” he said and pointed out that for the first time, this area in the armed forces was being opened for short services akin to that in the officers’ rank.

Giving details on the ‘Agnipath’ programme, he said that candidates in the age group between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years would be recruited. The basic qualification will be Intermediate and equivalent. However, some percentage of recruitment will be open even for tenth pass students.

34-week training

The recruitment will be based on an all-India examination, which is prevalent as on date and the candidates will be selected on merit. Thereafter, in the Navy will undergo a 34-week training including professional courses.

The Vice-Admiral agreed that the training would be a bit ‘truncated from what is being imparted now, but will be more compact, without losing the essence of originality’.

According to the Vice-Admiral, the recruited youth will be called ‘Agniveers’ and they will serve the armed forces for four years.

Pay package

“The recruits will begin with a package of ₹4.76 lakhs. They pay will go up to ₹6.92 lakh by the fourth year. At the end of the fourth year of the service, they will be paid ₹11.71 lakh, which will be tax free. The scheme also provides death insurance cover to the tune of about ₹1 crore and disability insurance to about ₹44 lakh, depending on the degree of disability,” said Vice-Admiral Dasgupta.

Asked whether the recruits would enjoy the ex-serviceman status, the Vice-Admiral said ‘no’.

“However, they will get credit points, which can be used for further studies or jobs. This will give the option to the youth to serve the armed forces for a short period and choose their career or vocation after this job,” he said.

The ENC Chief said that the youths can apply for continuation in the jobs after four years and about 25% of them will be considered on merit basis for recruitment as full-time personnel for 15 years.

The Vice-Admiral said that the ‘Agniveers’ would be posted in all branches right from ships, submarines to the Marine Commando (Marcos) wing.

“Once the proposal is signed and approved, the armed forces will go for recruitment. In the first batch, the Indian Navy is looking at recruiting around 3,000 ‘Agniveers’ and the intake will go up to 10,000 in a few years,” he said.

He also pointed out that about 35% of the ‘Agniveers’ would be recruited for the ENC for it being a big command.

“The armed forces will also stand to benefit as the average age for the personnel will now drop from 32 years to 24 to 26 years,” said the Vice-Admiral.