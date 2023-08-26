HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: After two years, 28-year-old youth arrested for ‘abducting’ a minor girl in Anakapalli district

August 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

After almost two years of rigorous search, the Anakapalli (Rural) police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old youth for allegedly abducting a minor girl during the year 2021.

The arrested was identified as E. Prasad Babu alias Lucky (28) of Guwahati, Assam.

According to police, Prasad Babu, is a native of Alluri Sitharamaraju district and had his primary education in Sileru. During school age, his family had moved to Assam. Around two years ago, he had visited Thagarampudi village of Anakapalli (Rural) to meet his childhood friends and stayed there for sometime. During the brief period, he had loved a 15-year-old girl and abducted her by sweet-talking her. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint.

After almost two-years, the police team including Anakapalli (Rural) C.I A Ravi Kumar and constable P. Narendra Kumar has traced him in Bhubaneswar and rescued the girl. As per the police, the accused had not even used mobile phone since the last two years making the investigation difficult. However, the police used technical analysis and nabbed the accused. The girl was sent for medical examination.

The police have learnt that the accused had earlier allegedly married two women and cheated them.

The police have registered several cases and also invoked POCSO Act against the accused.

