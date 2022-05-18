Andhra Pradesh: adopt resolution on steel plant at forthcoming Mahanadu, TNTUC urges TDP

May 18, 2022 00:30 IST

‘VSP was established following sacrifices made by several people’

Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) State official representative Balireddy Satyanarayana has appealed to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership to adopt a resolution at the party Mahanadu, to be held in Ongole on May 27 and 28, condemning the decision of the Centre to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

In a statement issued here, on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana recalled that VSP was established following the sacrifices made by several people and thousands of acres of land was given by farmers. He sought that the Mahanadu should adopt a resolution condemning the decision to privatise the plant and seek its continuation in the public sector.

The TNTUC leader ridiculed the statement of BJP State president Somu Veerraju that the BJP leadership would not believe TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the people of the State would not believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had initially announced that Special Category Status (SCS) would be given to Andhra Pradesh but later said that ‘special package’ would be given in lieu of SCS but failed to give either of them.

He claimed that the people of Andhra Pradesh have faith in the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He demanded recall of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who he alleged was borrowing from various sources and throwing the State into a debt-trap.