Andhra Pradesh: Adivasis seek inclusion of their villages in 5th Schedule

Set up an ITDA at Narsipatnam, CPI(M) leader urges government

Former Minister for Tribal Welfare from Tripura Jitendra Chaudhury has called upon the tribal people living in 365 villages in 11 mandals of the district, to draw inspiration from the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju to fight for inclusion of their villages in the 5 th Schedule.

The CPI(M) leader participated in a public meeting, organised by the Girijana Sangham, at Narsipatnam in the district on Friday.

Mr. Chaudhury said that the non-scheduled villages, which were under the purview of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), were now brought under Anakapalli. He demanded inclusion of the non-scheduled villages in the 5 th Schedule and setting up of an ITDA at Narsipatnam. He said that the YSR Congress Party government has failed to implement its promise of including the non-scheduled villages, three years after coming to power.

He said that the Rashtriya Adivasi Adhikar Manch at its meeting, to be held in Visakhapatnam, would adopt a resolution in this regard and take the issue to the notice of the President. He demanded issuuance of pattas to the tribals.

Former MP Midium Babu Rao said that the tribals, living in non-scheduled areas, were being deprived of basic amenities like roads and drinking water, apart from education and health. The non-inclusion of these villages in the 5 th Schedule was depriving them of these facilities, he said.

Honorary president of the 5 th Schedule Sadhana Samithi K. Govinda Rao, Girijana Sangham district secretary G. Narasimha Murthy, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham and Agriculture Workers Union general secretary D. Venkanna were present.