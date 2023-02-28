ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Additional coaches to be attached to trains to clear rush

February 28, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway (E Co R) has decided to attach additional coaches to the 08551/52 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam trains.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train will be augmented with on Vistadome coach on March 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 and on April 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10

In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train will be augmented with one Vistadome coach on March 2, 4, 6, 8, 19, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 and on April 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11.

In order to clear the extra rush of devotees attending International Annual Convention 46th Feast of Tabernacle of Hosanna Ministries, Gorantla, from March 2 to 5, the following trains are being augmented on temporary basis from March 1 to 6, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train no. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express will be augmented with two General Coaches from March 1 to 6; 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express train with two general coaches from March 2 to 7

The train No. 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simahadri Express will be augmented with two General Coaches from March 1 to 6 and train no. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simahadri Express train will be augmented with two General Coaches from March 2 to 7.

People are requested to make use of these services.

