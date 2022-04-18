Andhra Pradesh achieved 57% of its Jal Jeevan mission target, says Union Minister

April 18, 2022 18:20 IST

‘A committee is formed to look into the increase in cost of Polavaram project’

Andhra Pradesh has achieved about 57% target under the Jal Jeevan project so far, said Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel.

The Minister was addressing a press conference here on Monday after a two-day visit to the districts of Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, Andhra Pradesh has identified about 95 lakh households for providing clean drinking water through pipeline under the Jal Jeevan mission and so far about 57 lakh households have been covered.

He pointed out that the Union Government has allotted around ₹60,000 crore for the project and it is up to the States to bid for the funding by providing a 40% matching grant. There is no limit to the funding, once the 40% component is fulfilled, he said.

He said that some States such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and a few Union Territories are on course and are doing well.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to achieve 100% clean drinking water to all households by 2024, and a number of States are working towards it,” he said.

Talking about the status of Polavaram project, he said a committee has been formed to look into the increase in cost and the additional components that have been added by the State government.

Initially, the approved cost in 2013 was ₹29,000 crore and the Union Government has already allotted to the tune of about ₹12,000 crore. Thereafter, due to delay in the construction the project cost has gone up and now the State government has added some more new components. The committee is looking into it, said Mr. Prahlad Singh.

Mini food parks

He also spoke about establishing mini food parks. The concept of mega food parks has been scrapped and now the focus is on mini food parks. The government is encouraging people to come forward to establish food parks and market Indian food products in foreign countries, he said.

The PM wants more of our food products in foreign countries, but at the same time he has emphasised on quality. “There should be no compromise on quality,” he said.

For establishing mini food parks, the government will give ₹40,000 as seed money, the banks can give loans up to ₹10 lakh and even a 35% subsidy is being given to encourage entrepreneurs, said the Minister.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, senior leaders Suhasini Anand and M. Raveendra were present.