February 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday nabbed a Village Revenue Officer G.V. Chalapathi Rao at Ravada village of Parawada mandal while he allegedly taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from one Satyannarayana of L. Kottur village of Kanimetta mandal of the district for doing an official service.

The victim dialled ACB 14400 toll free number and lodged a complaint. The ACB officials reached the office and caught the official red-handed at 12.25 pm.