Andhra Pradesh: ACB officials trap Revenue Inspector at Araku Valley

Staff Reporter PADERU
September 09, 2022 22:47 IST

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the Tahsildar’s office and caught a Revenue Inspector red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹35,000 as bribe for doing an official favour, at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Friday. According to ACB sources, the R.I. M. Arjun had demanded the bribe from a person who allegedly lost some piece of land in a road-widening project to prepare a report for compensation from the government.

