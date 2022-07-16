Andhra Pradesh: ACA officials meet BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Mumbai

They invite him to valedictory function of APL

Jay Shah presenting ACA president Sarat Chandra Reddy and treasurer Gopinath Reddy an autographed bat, in Mumbai on Friday.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Sarat Chandra Reddy and treasurer Gopinath Reddy met Board of Control for Cricket in India *(BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in Mumbai on Friday to invite him to the valedictory function of the Shriram Andhra Premier League T20 Cricket Championship, which will be held at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The ACA officials also thanked the BCCI for allotting to it six BCCI tournaments and a T20 international match which were successfully conducted.

Mr. Shah congratulated the ACA for the way it rose to the occasion in conducting the domestic and international fixtures.

He also presented an autographed bat to the ACA officials assuring them of the Board’s full support with regard to promotion of the game and creating infrastructure.