Andhra Pradesh: Abhishek takes charge as ITDA Project Officer in Paderu

April 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

V. Abhishek took charge as the Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Officer (ITDA), Paderu, on Wednesday. He was received by Assistant POs M Prabhakar Rao and M Venkateswara Rao apart from other staff. Mr Abhishek who was working as Sub-Collector of Paderu, was promoted as the new PO, replacing R. Gopala Krishna. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhishek said that he has been working in the Agency for the last two years. “With the cooperation of the officials, I will strive to develop the area,” he added.

