Andhra Pradesh: A dozen trains to be cancelled to facilitate non-interlocking works in Waltair division

August 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A dozen trains will be cancelled to facilitate non-interlocking works, in connection with commissioning of auto-signalling between Alamanda-Korukonda-Vizianagaram stations in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R), on August 24 and 25.

The trains to be cancelled include: 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special, 08545 Koraput -Visakhapatnam- Passenger Special, 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special, 08527 Raipur -Visakhapatnam- Passenger Special, 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger Special, 08531 Palasa -Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, 07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram Memu Special and 07469 Vizianagaram -Visakhapatnam Memu Special, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Memu Special, 07471 Palasa -Visakhapatnam- Memu Special, train no. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special will be cancelled on August 23, 24 and 25 and 08503 Rayagada -Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Rayagada on August 24 and 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.