Andhra Pradesh: 99.45% of Class X students appear for Telugu paper in three districts

Students throng major temples in Visakhapatnam seeking blessings of deity

Three districts – Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharamaraju – recorded an attendance of 99.45% for the Class X (SSC) examinations which began on Wednesday. Of the total 57,458 students, as many as 57,144 have attended the Telugu paper.

Hectic activity was witnessed since Wednesday morning. Students were seen in groups standing at the bus stops to reach their centre early. RTC officials have arranged special buses covering all the places keeping in view of the examinations. A number of students reached the examination centres an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Major temples, including the Sampath Vinayaka Temple at Assilmetta, were thronged by the students before the examination. They sought blessings of the deity. The exam was conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. Many parents stood outside the centres throughout the period bearing the severe heat.

“The paper was easy. I have attempted all the questions and expecting good marks. However there is no time to take a breather as second examination is scheduled on Thursday,” said K. Praveen, a Class X student.

Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that the examination was conducted peacefully and no untoward incident was reported anywhere. She said that they have made all arrangements at the centres for the students. Apart from following COVID-19 protocol, the department has also taken measures keeping in view of the heat, she said.

Drinking water facility

“ORS sachets and drinking water facility were arranged at the centres. There was uninterrupted power supply. As a precautionary measure, every centre had two ANMs with adequate medicines,” she said.

Member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of the Child Rights(SCPCR), Gondu Sitaram, visited various schools in Visakhapatnam to check the facilities being provided at the examination centres. He interacted with several parents at Chinawaltair KDPM Municipal High School.