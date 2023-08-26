Andhra Pradesh: 900 kg ganja seized, four held in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

August 26, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PADERU

In a major catch, a team of Sileru police conducted vehicle checking and arrested four persons while they were allegedly transporting 900 kg ganja near Maya Bazaar Junction under Sileru police station limits here in Alluri Sitharama Raju district late on Friday night. The seized ganja is estimated to be over ₹1 crore at some northern States, say police.

The arrested were identified as K Appanna, S Rambabu, S Chinnababu and K Narayana. Another three persons who were allegedly involved in the case are yet to be arrested.

Based on credible information over transportation of ganja from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, a team led by ASP Chintapalli K Pratap Siva Kishore which included G.K Veedhi Circle Inspector K. Ashok Kumar and Sileru Sub Inspector of Police J. Ramakrishna conducted vehicle checking at Mayabazaar Junction and intercepted an Odisha registered number lorry. Upon thorough checking, the smugglers were found to have packed the ganja in 35 bags.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the contraband was being shifted from Odisha to Vijayawada, via Sileru. He also said that in order to divert the police, the smugglers have covered the ganja using a cover and then loaded regular household stuff.

The SI also said that main accused in the case K. Appanna’s brother was also an accused in a ganja case and was caught. A PD Act was also invoked against him.