Andhra Pradesh: 87.8% candidates clear AP ICET 2022

Andhra University, which conducted the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA courses, declared the results on Monday. The pass percentage was out at 87.83.

Reddeppagari Khethan from Tirupati secured by the first rank, while Dantala Poojith Vardhan from Guntur and Namballa Vamsi Bharadwaj from Srikakulam got the second and the third spots respectively.

The results were declared by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, in the presence of Registrar V. Krishnamohan, Rector K. Samatha and AP ICET convener N. Kishore Babu.

The test was conducted on July 25 in two sessions in 107 centres in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad region of Telangana. As many as 49,157 candidates applied for the test, of which 42,496 appeared for it.