Andhra Pradesh: 8,665 litres of ID arrack destroyed in Anakapalli district

It was seized in 1,391 cases, says SP

As many as 8,665 litres of ID arrack, seized in 1,391 cases under various police station limits during the last two years in Anakapalli district, were destroyed by the police here on Sunday.

On the instructions of Superintendent of Police S Gowthami, the programme was carried out.

Around 4,423 litres of ID arrack, which was seized in 722 cases under Anakapalli Sub-Division, and 754 litres of arrack in 99 cases under Parawada Sub-Division limits, were destroyed by the police personnel at V. Madugula. DSPs P. Srinivasa Rao and B. Sunil monitored the programme in V Madugula mandal..

Similarly, about 3,487 litres of ID arrack seized in 570 cases under Narsipatnam Sub-Division limits was destroyed at Nellimetta area. This programme was monitored by ASP Narsipatnam, Ch. Manikanta.

Ms. Gowthami said the ID arrack seized in various cases was destroyed. As part of ‘Parivartana 2.0’, the police have been conducting a number of awareness campaigns explaining to the people the consequences of being involved in manufacture, transport and sale of arrack. She also said that for the last four months, over one lakh litres of Fermented Jaggery (FJ) wash, which was generally used to prepare arrack, was destroyed by the police.