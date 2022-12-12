Andhra Pradesh: 78 Andhra University students visit Sriharikota Space Centre

December 12, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

A total of 78 students of Physics and Electronics (instrumentation) departments of Andhra University visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Tirupati district this week.

The programme started with a briefing session by an ISRO scientist Radha Krishna followed by a film show on the activities of the research centre. Another ISRO scientist Anil Kumar guided the students on a tour.

The Physics department head Venkatadri said that the visit was beneficial for the students to enhance their knowledge and make them aware by seeing defence equipment, satellite launch systems and machine control centre among others.

